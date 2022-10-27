Dutch legend Van der Vaart questions why Ajax manager can't play Kudus and Brobbey together

Former Real Madrid and Tottenham star, Rafael Van der Vaart, has blamed Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder for the Dutch champions defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Holland midfielder was surprised to see Ghana's Mohammed Kudus start on the bench in the game against Liverpool.

Kudus has not started in the last three games, with Schreuder preferring Brian Brobbey over the Ghanaian.

However, Van der Vaart believes the two can play together in the same team.

"You are 3-0 behind and you decide to take off Brobbey while you finally had a chance to play with both Kudus and Brobbey. I think all these players are thinking, ‘why do you never take off Tadic?’" he said after the game.

Kudus has been the club's top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with three goals from five games. He has also netted five times in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The defeat sees the Dutch champions relegated to the Europa League.