Dutch side FC Twente to talk to Man City over Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah next season

Dutch side FC Twente will speak with Manchester City regarding Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah next season.

The Ghanaian is an example of what a productive loan move can do for the development of a young player, and Twente are counting on its healthy working relationship with the English side to make his stay permanent.

The 20-year-old is expected to return to parent club Manchester City following the expiration of his loan deal.

But the Dutch side are keen to take him again next season after the Ghanaian showed tremendous qualities.

FC Twente technical director, Jan van Halst, said, ”We always have good contact with Manchester City also towards next season. It is natural for City to make it own decision.

"But as a club we make our own choices as well."

The Ghanaian youngster has been invited for Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at home on 11 June.

The former Right To Dream Academy boy will also feature in international friendlies against Mexico and USA on 28 June and 1 July respectively.

