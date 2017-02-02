Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Dutchman Hendrik Pieter de Jongh agrees deal to become Hearts of Oak coach- report

Published on: 02 February 2017
Hendrik Pieter de Jongh

Dutchman Hendrik Pieter de Jongh is the latest to be linked with the Hearts of Oak coaching job.

The 46-year-old is expected to arrive in the country this week to finalize his contract.

Pieter de Jongh is a former assistant coach of Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and has experience on continent with Cape Town FC in South Africa and Kenyan side AFC Leopards.

He also served as Technical Director for Rwanda.

 

 

  • OGYA says:
    February 02, 2017 10:37 am
    Do these Ghana clubs have money to pay these guys? I wonder why they are all interested in coaching in Ghana. There must be something good down there.

