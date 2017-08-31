Dwamena shames Brighton as he starts training with FC Zurich

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has shamed Brighton by returning to training with his Swiss side FC Zurich despite claims by the English side that he is medically unfit.

The newly-promoted English Premier League side pulled out of the £10million deal after claiming the 21-year-old failed a medical.

But the highly-rated striker, who withdrew from Ghana's squad for the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo on Friday, has returned to full scale training without any difficulties.

FC Zurich launched a scathing “amateurish and unprofessional” attack on English side over the alleged failed medical test of the Ghanaian striker, insisting it was a lie.

