Dwarfs coach Bashir Hayford not out to settle personal scores against Kotoko today

Ebusua Dwarfs coach Bashir Hayford says he is not out to settle personal scores when his side face Asante Kotoko on Wednesday afternoon.

Hayford led the Porcupine Warriors to win the 2007 Ghana Premier League but was fired the following year.

He has since moved on and even guided AshantiGold to win the title two seasons ago.

"We'll give Kotoko a good match and hope for the best. This game isn't solely about me and so I don't see any kind of revenge. I don't have anything against them no matter what others think," Hayford told Agyenkwa FM .

"We have had series of poor results this season and I hope to see the team recover on time in order to avoid any form of uneasiness at a point.

"We've worked hard on the mistakes we did in the previous game and I believe the players won't repeat them."

Dwarfs have been struggling this term with four points from the available 15.

