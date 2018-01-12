Dwarfs coach blasts critics: 'If they are calling for my head then I will give them my whole body

Ebusua Dwarfs coach Bashiru Hayford has sarcastically responded to critics 'if they are calling for my head then I will give them my whole body' after the club's calamitous start in the GHALCA G8 tournament.

The Cape Coast based side have conceded ten goals in two matches and Thursday's 4-0 defeat to newly-promoted Karela United summed up their misery.

They shipped in six goals in their tennis scoreline 5-6 defeat to Medeama.

Hayford is under pressure even before the season gets underway but the former Asante Kotoko coach

''I'm not yet the head coach, so if they are calling for my head, then I will give them my whole body,'' he said

''Negotiations are still ongoing and I opted to come and observe the players, so if they want my head then they should come for my whole body.

''I understand that the regular players are only three, and the rest are here for justifiers.

''The team is rebuilding, I opted to come and observe – those who weren’t regular last season are those playing now.

''I want to tell the supporters that my head is there for them.''

Ebusua Dwarfs will Hearts of Oak in the final group game on Saturday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)