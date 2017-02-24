Dwarfs goalkeeper Frank Andoh eyes victory against former side Inter Allies

Ebusua Dwarfs goalkeeper Frank Andoh is relishing victory against his former side Inter Allies on Sunday in Accra.

Andoh had an unsuccessful spell with Eleven Is To One before leaving to the Cape Coast-based side two seasons ago and has become No.1

''I am looking forward to the game. It will tough but we can sail through. It is always good playing against your former club as it brings memories,'' Andoh told starrsportsgh.

''We are hoping to build up on the draw against Accra Hearts of Oak. We dominated the game and if we are able to do that against Inter Allies, we will win.''

He added: ''I must commend our technical team. Everything is going right and they have given us the needed confidence. The manner in which we came back and equalized against Hearts of Oak sums it all.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)