Ebenezer Assifuah and Edwin Gyimah were the only two unused Ghana outfield players at AFCON 2017

Published on: 04 February 2017
Ebenezer Assifuah and Edwin Gyimah were the only outfield Ghana players who did not taste action at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Striker Assifuah, a former FIFA U20 World Cup goal king, was not given a look by head coach Avram Grant.

Gyimah, who plays for South African Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates, did not get game time.

Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda was also not fielded in the six matches played at the tournament in Gabon.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • English says:
    February 04, 2017 09:52 pm
    Two players that could of made a difference to the ghana national team. I'm gutted

