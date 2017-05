Ghana striker Ebenezer Assifuah scored his first goal for Le Havre on Friday night in the 4-0 win over Tours on the road.

Assifuah, who joined the club in February, converted a penalty in the 55th minute to make it three-nil for his side.

He was replaced by Ghislain Gimbert in the 74th minute.

Assifuah has made seven league appearances in the French Ligue II.

