Ebenezer Assifuah scores for Le Havre on final day in French Ligue 2

Ghana striker Ebenezer Assifuah scored on the final day of competition in the French Ligue 2 for Le Havre who thumped Orleans 4-1 at home on Friday night.

The 23-year-old, who was handed a starting role, made it 3-1 for his side in the 70th minute to restore their two-goal lead.

He was substituted in the 75th minute.

It was his second league goal for the club in his eighth appearance.

Assifuah joined the club in February after signing a permanent deal during the winter transfer window from Swiss side FC Sion.

