Ebenezer Ofori and Stuttgart stars send speedy recovery message to captain Christian Gentner after horrific injury

Ebenezer Ofori and his Stuttgart teammates have delivered an emotional get-well-soon message to their captain Christian Gentner who suffered a potential season-ending injury on Saturday.

Gentner was seriously injured in the match against VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday when he hit the knee of goalkeeper Koen Casteels.

The prognosis maybe a fracture of the eye socket, fracture of the nosebone, fracture of the upper jaw, and a severe brain shaking.

The 32-year-old has been hospitalized since Saturday evening and he is expected to undergo surgery on Monday.

