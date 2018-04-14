Ebenezer Ofori loving life at New York City FC; insists they're like a family

Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori is relishing his stay at Major League Soccer side New York City FC.

Ofori, 22, joined the Pigeons on loan from German Bundesliga side VfL Stuttgart during the January transfer window after failing to lock down a regular starting berth.

The left-footed midfielder has gradually warmed himself into the team with some scintillating performances in the Aemrican top flight league.

Following the side's 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake, the Ghana international stated that he is loving life at the club and intimated his desire to continue churning out good displays for Patrick Vieira's side in the campaign.

“We keep growing better like a family, Everybody is giving 100 percent and I think we can keep going," Ofori told Vavel.

“I am enjoying my stay here and I will also continue to contribute my quota to the team,”

Ofori has previously played for New Edubiase in Ghana as well as Swedish outfit AIK Stockholm.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)