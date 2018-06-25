Ebenezer Ofori stars as new manager Domenec Torrent secures first victory at New York FC

Black Stars midfielder Ebenezer Ofori played a starring role as New York FC beat Toronto FC in the MLS to secure new manager Domenc Torrent his first win at the club.

Ofori, who joined the Bronx based club on loan from German side Stuttgart was key as NYFC came from a goal down to beat the MLS Champions.

The 23 year old started the build up to Jo Inge Berget equalizer for NYFC after Victor Vazquez opened the scoring for Toronto FC.

Meanwhile, former Barcelona forward David Villa was forced off in the 28th minute with a groin injury, but replacement Jesus Medina was effective in his place as Berget picked up the scoring slack.

Later in the game Jo Inge Berget added the second as New York FC went on to win 2-1, lifting the club to second position on the Eastern conference table.

Ebenezer Ofori lasted the entire duration for New York City FC.