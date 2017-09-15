Ebenezer Ofori working hard despite lack of game time at club level

Ghana’s Ebenezer Ofori is not folding up after seeing his starting slot in Stuttgart's team snatched up by Orel Mangala.

The 22-year-old is yet to play a game this season despite being one of the driving force of their promotion in the second half of last season.

Diminutive yet effective, challenging and creative the Ghanaian has decided to improve his work in training and waiting for his opportunity.

Stuttgart have had a difficult start to the season, winning only ones against Mainz and sit 14th on the league table.

There is the possibility that he could get his first taste of Bundesliga action against Wolfsburg this weekend.

