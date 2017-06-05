Ebusua Dwarfs defender Dennis Korsah not worried about side's heavy defeat at Ashantigold

Ebusua Dwarfs left back Dennis Korsah unconcerned about their heavy loss over the weekend and claims they correct errors to bounce back in subsequent games.

The Mysterious Club suffered their heaviest defeat of the season when they succumbed to a 3-0 scoreline on Sunday to 15th placed Ashanti Gold SC.

"We feel very bad though but then it is not the end of it. We have a lot more matches ahead of us".

"We have to go back and correct our mistakes to bounce back in the next game."

"They prepared, we also prepared, we came and we have lost. Either it is one, two or three, we have lost."

