Ebusua Dwarfs defender Ebenezer Ackon named University of Cape Coast Best Male Player

Ebusua Dwarfs ace Ebenezer Ackon has been named the best male soccer player for the 2016/2017 academic year at the University of Cape Coast.

Ackon is a third-year under-graduate student at the Cape Coast-based institution.

He has been with Ebusua Dwarfs for the past two seasons.

The club Tweeted on Tuesday: ''Congratulations to our defender Eben Ackon who was named the best male soccer player for 2016/17 academic year @UCC.''

