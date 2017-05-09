Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ebusua Dwarfs defender Ebenezer Ackon named University of Cape Coast Best Male Player

Published on: 09 May 2017
Ebenezer Ackon

Ebusua Dwarfs ace Ebenezer Ackon has been named the best male soccer player for the 2016/2017 academic year at the University of Cape Coast. 

Ackon is a third-year under-graduate student at the Cape Coast-based institution.

He has been with Ebusua Dwarfs for the past two seasons.

The club Tweeted on Tuesday: ''Congratulations to our defender Eben Ackon who was named the best male soccer player for 2016/17 academic year @UCC.''

