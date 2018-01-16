Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder Joseph Esso bewails club's from G-8 exit

Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder Joseph Esso believes lack of adequate preparations culminated to their early exit from the ongoing from the GHALCA G-8 tournament.

The Crabs were bundled out of the GHALCA G-8 tournament after losing three consecutive games and conceded 14 goals in Group B.

However, according to Esso, who is reported to be closing in on a move to Hearts of Oak in the ongoing transfer window, their exit was down to poor preparations and he even pointed his own performance as a prime example of their failure in the competition.

“We started very poorly and in such competition, each and everyone is coming in to win or to give out their best, but our best wasn’t enough and the our preparation wasn’t the best which cost us.

"I'm performance not happy with my performance and I do plead with supporters to have patience and we will do our best when the league starts,” Esso said in an interview.

