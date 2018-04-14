Ebusua Dwarfs striker Paul Abakah speaks after horror injury in Kotoko defeat

Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder Paul Abakah Nkrumah has given an update on his horror injury against Asante Kotoko in midweek, insisting that he is doing well.

Abakah suffered a gruesome injury during his side's 2-1 loss against Asante Kotoko after he was given a nudge at back by defender Wahab Adams midway through the second half.

Speaking to Oyerepa FM, the former AshantiGold enforcer expatiated on how he sustained the injury, but was quick to point out that he will return to the green turf stronger than ever.

"Thank God am doing well, am at Cape Coast now expecting to be operated on next week,” Abakah told Oyerepa FM.

"It happened on my right leg but Wahab didn't tackle me, he only pushed me out of the ball and I landed on my right foot. It's not true he tackled me; the only thing I heard was a sound not knowing it was coming from leg after his push."

Abakah further showed gratitude to Asante Kotoko players for their help after the horror incident.

"It wasn't intentional. Thanks a lot to Jackson Owusu, he has really motivated me using his situation as an example, the likes of Felix Anan and the Kotoko medics."

