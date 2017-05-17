Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Edwin Gyasi grabs win for Aalesund against Viking in Norwegian top-flight

Published on: 17 May 2017
Edwin Gyasi

Former Ghana youth international Edwin Gyasi snatched the match winner for Norwegian side Aalesund in their 2-1 win against Kwesi Appiah's Viking.

The Dutch-born cut in to smash home the winning on 87 minutes to give the visitors the points.

This his first goal 5 in 8 appearances for Aalesund.

Aalesund are now sixth on the table after nine rounds of matches.

Watch Edwin Gyasi's goal for Aalesund in their 2-1 win at Viking:

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations