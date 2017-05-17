VIDEO: Edwin Gyasi grabs win for Aalesund against Viking in Norwegian top-flight

Former Ghana youth international Edwin Gyasi snatched the match winner for Norwegian side Aalesund in their 2-1 win against Kwesi Appiah's Viking.

The Dutch-born cut in to smash home the winning on 87 minutes to give the visitors the points.

This his first goal 5 in 8 appearances for Aalesund.

Aalesund are now sixth on the table after nine rounds of matches.

Watch Edwin Gyasi's goal for Aalesund in their 2-1 win at Viking:

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)