Edwin Gyimah has offer from MLS but Saudi Arabian clubs join race

Published on: 21 February 2017
Edwin Gyimah

Saudi Arabian Pro League sides Al Ittihad and Al Wadha are all reported to have expressed interest in free agent Edwin Gyimah.

But GHANASoccernet.com understands the the midfielder-cum-defender has an offer from a Major League Soccer side.

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations listed player has terminated his contract with South African side Orlando Pirates.

He spent seven years in the Rainbow nation and had successful spells with SuperSport United and Mpumalanga Black Aces.

  • Chu says:
    February 21, 2017 09:30 am
    This guy should be arrested if he comes near the blackstars

