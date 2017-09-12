Edwin Gyimah sees RED as Helsingborg draw away in Swedish second-tier

Edwin Gyimah was sent off in Helsingborg's 1-1 draw with Brommapojkarna in the Swedish second-tier on Tuesday night.

Gyimah who was deployed as a defender in the back three picked his second yellow card of the match in the 76th minute.

His first was recorded in the 41st minute.

But his sending off did not prevent Helsinborg from snatching a 90th minute equalizer.

The home side Brommapojkarna had taken the lead on 14 minutes through Gustav Sandberg-Magnusson.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)