Edwin Gyimah sweats over Ghana’s AFCON woes; turns attention to Orlando Pirates

Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah is sweating over the pain of reaching the AFCON semifinals on six consecutive occasions without winning it as he turns his attention to club football at Orlando Pirates.

Ghana have tried unsuccessfully to win the coveted Africa Cup of Nations after their last success in 1982 but their best has been to finish runners up or to be in the semifinals in the last six editions.

And the defender who was unused at the tournament says it is disappointing to be chasing the trophy and coming closer for six years without winning.

“That is why I am saying it is very disappointing,” Gyimah told kicfkoff in South Africa.

“There is a lot expected from us and at the end of the day it didn’t go our way so we just have to go back try hard and come back again.

“It is really very disappointing because there was a lot expected from us but I think we need to raise our heads high because we put up a good performance,” he notes.

Back to club football this week with Orlando Pirates, who have an away game to Platinum Stars on Wednesday evening, Gyimah must now switch his focus.

At Pirates it is a club still in search for a new coach as they seek to bring joy in a season that marks their 80th birthday celebrations.

“For now we don’t have to put pressure on ourselves at the club, we just have to keep on doing what we have to do. We expect good things. There is a new coach coming and we need to adapt to what he is bringing on board and everything,” he added.

