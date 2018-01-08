Edwin Gyimah tastes defeat on Bidvest Wits debut

Edwin Gyimah made a debut appearance for his new club Bidvest Wits in their 1-0 home defeat to Free State Stars at the BidVest Stadium in Johannesburg.

Thamsanqa Teyise scored the only goal in the 33rd minute to win the day for the away side.

Gyimah was a full timer in the game where he was deployed in midfield.

The 26-year-old is not new to South African league, he previously played for SuperSport United, Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates.

Gyimah signed for Bidvest Wits in the January transfer window after leaving Swedish side Helsingborg IF.

By Albert Etsiwah Twitter: nana_de_squake

