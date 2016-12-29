Edwin Gyimah trains with Ghana AFCON squad despite fears over motor accident

Orlando Pirates defender Edwin Gyimah has been training with Ghana’s squad despite suffering a serious car accident on Boxing Day.

The centre back cum defensive midfielder crashed his Hyndai salon car into a taxi at his hometown in Obuasi.

There were reports he suffered cuts but he looked unscathed when he joined his international teammates in training at the St Thomas Aquinas Park for two days.

Gyimah looks fit and could make Ghana’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

