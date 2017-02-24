Egypt AFCON goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary transfer-listed by Wadi Degla after altercation

Egyptian outfit Wadi Degla have transfer-listed Egyptian AFCON goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary following a quarrel.

The 44-year-old is reported to have clashed with teammate Khaled Walid at training.

The veteran is reported to have slapped the third-choice goalkeeper, prompting the club to put him up for sale.

Wadi Degla chairman Magdy Samy confirmed on facebook that the experienced goalkeeper is available for clubs in the MLS and the Scandinavia.

“Available to transfer to MLS or Scandinavian teams, Veteran goalkeeper, 44 years old, and able to play for 2 more years at top level.”he posted

Hadary featured for the Pharoahs during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

