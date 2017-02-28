Egypt begin preparation for AFCON 2019 qualifiers; set to play Togo in March in a friendly

Following their failure to lift the 2017 AFCON title in Gabon last month, the Pharaohs of Egypt have shifted attention to the 2019 AFCON qualifiers setting up a friendly with Togo next month.

The 2017 AFCON finalists will commence their camping in Cairo starting on 24 March and are in line to play the warm-up game with the Sparrow Hawks of Togo on 28th ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers that will start in June.

According to Ahram Sport, Egypt were set to play a number of opponents in the friendly but head coach Hector Cuper prefers to face the Togolese who featured in the 2017 AFCON.

Egypt will lock horns with North African rivals Tunisia, Niger and Swaziland in Group J of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

They will start their campaign against Tunisia in the period from 5 to 13 June.

While Egypt are planning of playing a number of friendly matches to strengthen their side, their World Cup group opponents Ghana are still struggling to name a coach after the departure of Avram Grant.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

