Egypt call up 14 foreign-based players for World Cup qualifier against Congo

The Pharaohs and Congo will lock horns in Group E in the tournament's fifth matchday at Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria on October 8.

Egypt are sitting at the summit of the group with nine points, and are looking for a win against the Red Devils of Congo to boost their chances of booking a place in next year's global football fiesta in Russia.

If Egypt win on 8 October, they only need Ghana to beat Uganda in their next Group E clash to ensure a place in Russia next year.

The 14 foreign-based players:

Goalkeeper: Essam El-Hadary (Taawoun, Saudi)

Defenders: Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa, England), Mohamed Abdel-Shafi (Ahly Jeddah, KSA), Ahmed Hegazy (West Bromwich, England), Karim Hafiz (Lens, France)

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England), Mahmoud "Trezeguet" Hassan (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Sam Morsi (Wigan, England), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City, England)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England), Ahmed Koka (Sporting Braga, Portugal), Mostafa Fathi (Taawoun, Saudi), Mahmoud Kahraba (Ittihad Jeddah, KSA), Amr Gamal (Bidvest Wits, South Africa).

Egypt last made it to the World Cup in 1990 and hope to end their 28-year wait with an appearance in Russia.