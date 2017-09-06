Egypt coach Cuper admits being under pressure at World Cup qualifiers

Egypt coach Hector Cuper leapt to the defence of his players after their shaky performance against Uganda in the World Cup qualifiers admitting that the players feel immense pressure.

Egypt claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Uganda at Alexandria's Borg stadium on Tuesday to regain their position at the group summit with nine points, two ahead of second-placed Uganda.

"We play under an enormous pressure," Cuper told the post-match news conference.

"The pressure will remain until the end of the World Cup qualifiers and we are trying to ease it."

The Argentinean coach hailed the role of the 60 000 supporters who packed Borg El-Arab stadium.

"I thanked the fans for their massive support. They played a vital role in our win especially when we were tired."

The 62-year-old coach said he is happy because of the victory regardless of the criticism because their regained the top spot.

"Now our fate is in our own hands, we have to beat Congo in the coming game to avoid a decider in Ghana'' he added.

Egypt will play Congo on 8 October at home before ending the qualifiers against Ghana in Accra.

The former Inter Milan coach defended his choices, insisting he has a good knowledge of his players and their capacities after spending two years and half with the team.

"I have been here for two years and half. We have a system and I choose the players who are capable to make it work.

Egypt are bidding for their World Cup appearance since 1990.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)