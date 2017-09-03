Egypt coach Cuper wants massive support to defeat Uganda and ditch Ghana

The Egypt national team’s technical staff, headed by Argentinean coach Hector Cuper, have asked fans for support ahead of a crucial game against Uganda in the fourth round of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Their other group opponents Ghana are still holding out of a place at the World Cup praying that the Pharoahs draw with Uganda in Alexandria to give them another lifeline

Al-Ahram daily newspaper reported on Sunday that the Pharaohs’ management have asked Egyptian Football Association chairman Hani Abou-Reida to increase the number of fans in attendance when Egypt host Uganda in the qualifiers, to support players during the game.

In June Egypt's Sports Minister Khaled Abdel-Aziz said that some 70,000 Egyptian fans would be allowed to attend the at-home qualifier against Uganda which will be played at Alexandria’s Borg El-Arab Stadium on 5 September.

After losing 1-0 to Uganda in Kampala on Thursday in the third round of the qualifiers, Cuper highlighted the games left to play.

"The qualifiers are not over yet, we still have nine points to fight for," he said at the post-match press conference.

"We tried more than one formation and fielded many attackers, but we still could not get a better result."

Egypt, who are hoping to make their first World Cup appearance since 1990, are in a must-win situation to regain the top spot in Group E now that they have slipped to second with six points, just behind surprise package Uganda on seven.

Only the group winners will reach next year’s tournament in Russia.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)