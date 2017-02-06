Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Egypt coach Hector Cuper apologises to fans after Nations Cup defeat

Published on: 06 February 2017
Hector Cuper

Egypt coach Hector Cuper apologised to the country's fans following a 2-1 defeat by Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations final on Sunday.

The Pharaohs surrendered a first-half lead to allow Cameroon to lift their fifth title with two goals from substitutes Nicolas Nkoulou and Vincent Aboubakar.

"I'm not sad because we lost, I'm sad because Egyptians had dreams and desire to win the Nations Cup," Argentinean boss Cuper told the post-match news conference.

"I'm sorry for the players. I think we did a good job but I'm sorry we could not give Egyptians the happiness they craved."

 

  • ST. GHFUO, BLACK EXCELLENCE! says:
    February 06, 2017 07:43 am
    cuper is a smart and tactical coach. the only problem with egypt is they got tired and when u are tired especially in the last 10minutes. u loce concentration and u make mistakes especially in defence. throughout the tournamnt, we see egypt play smart soccer. defend and counter but they rely so much on the defending 44 2 to compensate for their lack of energy for the full 90 minutes. cuper was unlucky to meet an equally tactical cameroonian coach who has players who can run for 120minutes. in the latter stages of the game, cameroon pushed more men upfront to take advantage of egypts lack of stamina and that was the difference. we saw how both goals against egypt came at latter stages when their players were tired

