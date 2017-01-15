Egypt coach Hector Cuper bans players from talking to media ahead of Mali clash

Egypt coach Héctor Cúper warned his players from to the media before their first match against Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

Cúper called on the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) board member Hazem El-Hawary to keep the media away from players at the team’s residence, so as to preserve the team’s focus on the competition.

Cúper said that the coaching staff and players would be allowed to speak to the media during the press conference prior to every game.

Daily News Egypt learned that the Egyptian media mission was outraged due to Cúper’s actions.

Cúper had also refused to allow the media mission to travel on board the private aeroplane carrying the national team to Gabon, before Hany Abo Rida, president of Egyptian Football Association, urged Cúper to allow them to accompany the national team on the aeroplane.

The Pharaohs started on Saturday morning with a light training session to avoid strains, as the team’s trip lasted six hours.

The coaching staff is also trying to get players used to the high humidity and rain which has buffeted the city over the past two days.

The Pharaohs arrived in Gabon Friday night and moved directly to the hotel, amid tight security measures.

