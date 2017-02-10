Egypt coach Hector Cuper insists Pharaohs are on the right track despite AFCON final heartbreak

Egypt coach Hector Cuper says he is keen to build on his side's success at just ended 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Argentine insists the team is on the right track after losing 2-1 to Cameroon in the final.

The Pharaohs performance revealed that they are capable to realise the dream of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Egypt last appearance at the World Cup came in 1990 when the Pharaohs were eliminated from the first round in Italy.

"Reaching the Nations Cup final reveals that we are on the right track," Cuper told a TV program on Thursday.

"We have to keep our rhythm and to work harder in the World Cup qualifiers."

The former inter Milan coach added he is proud with his players' performance during the Nation Cup, revealing that their determination and their humility made him happy despite the title loss.

"I am proud of the players performance. I am very happy to work with this group."

"My victory is bigger than the Cup. I am happy with what the players contribute to the their country and to me."

