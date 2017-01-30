Egypt coach sees bright future for Herve Renard's Morocco

Egypt coach Hector Cuper says he sees a bright future for Morocco after his team scraped a 1-0 win over the Atlas Lions on Sunday night.

A late goal from Mahmoud ‘Kahraba’ saw the Pharaohs claim a first win over their North Africans rivals in over 30 years.

The victory at Port-Gentil in Gabon saw Egypt secure a place in the semifinals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

"The match was very, very difficult and complicated against a strong and resilient team," Cuper told the post-match news conference.

"It wasn't a defensive game as both teams managed to create opportunities. Morocco was a tough opponent throughout the match.

"I want to congratulate Morocco's coach Herve Renard, who built an excellent team for the future that is full of talents."

Egypt will now face Burkina Faso in the first semifinal in Libreville on Wednesday evening.

