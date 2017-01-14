Egypt FA hands Zamalek and Ismaily transfer bans

Six Egyptian clubs including giants Zamalek and Ismaily have been handed transfer bans by the Egypt Football Association due to their inability to pay the transfer fees of some players they signed some years back.

The remaining clubs including Ittihad of Alexandria, Al Masry, Entag El-Harby, and Al Dakheleya will not sign on new players in this January transfer window.

The decision indicated that former Zamalek players Ahmed Hassan and Arafa El-Sayed filed a complaint against the club over their late dues.

The former Anderlecht midfielder played two seasons at Zamalek, scoring 12 goals in 40 appearances, while El-Sayed, who is currently at Wadi Degla, featured in only 9 games for the Whites without scoring.

The 2016 African Champions League runners-up will not be able to register any new players this transfer window until this decision is overturned.

