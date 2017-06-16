Egypt giants Al Ahly set to establish academy in Ghana to honour former star Felix Aboagye

Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC are set to establish a Soccer Academy in Ghana to honour their former star Felix Aboagye, GhanaSoccernet.com can report.

The Academy will be managed by the former Ghana international after its establishment.

The mission of the club in establishing the academy is to extend their investment to other countries on the continent in unearthing or discovering hidden talents.

Felix visited the headquarters of Africa's club of the century in mid-November last year to attend training sessions

This follows the club’s decision to establish the Academy in Ghana following his impressive display for the giants during his playing days.

Abaoagye was invited as a television pundit in Egypt during the 2018 World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Ghana, a game the Black Stars lost by 2-0.

Felix Aboagye ended his marriage with Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals as an assistant coach about a year ago.

