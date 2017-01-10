Goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary's bench role in Egypt friendly win over Tunisia explained

Egypt goalkeepers trainer Ahmed Nagy says there is no cause for concern after legendary goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary was not played in Sunday's pre-AFCON friendly against Tunisia.

Ekramy started behind the sticks and was replaced by Ahmed El-Shennawy at half time.

The Pharaohs won 1-0 at the Cairo International Stadium in their only pre-tournament match.

''Our strategy was to let two goalkeepers play in this match, we can’t have all three goalkeepers playing in one match,” Nagy told Nagham FM radio channel.

''El-Hadary is a true legend and trains hard.''

Nagy also explained why the technical team has delayed in confirming their first choice goalkeeper for the tournament in Gabon.

''Announcing the starting goalkeeper now can have a bad effect on the other two goalkeepers,'' he explained.

''That, of course, does not mean that they are not professional players who work very hard.''

