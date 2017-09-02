Egypt goalkeeper El-Hadary will be fit to face Uganda

Ghana's group opponents Egypt have been boosted by news that goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary will be prepared to play for the Pharaohs in their forthcoming vital match against Uganda in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

The amazing goalkeeper endured knee damage in the first-leg clash that saw Egypt tumble to a 1-0 defeat in Kampala on Thursday.

El-Hadary, nonetheless, proceeded with the clash in spite of his setback and guaranteed that he will have the capacity to play the following match on September 5 at the Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

Egypt boss Hector Cuper chose to hand Ismaily 25-year-old stop-stopper Mohamed Awad a call-up to join El-Hadary, Al Ahly's Sherif Ekramy and Zamalek's Ahmed El-Shennawy.

Egypt desperately need Hadary to be fit as they need victory over Uganda to keep alive their bright chance of qualifying.

Uganda at present are leaders of Group E with seven points, one point above second-placed Egypt, while Ghana sit third with just two points and Congo stuck at the base of the group with one point.

