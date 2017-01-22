Egypt hero Abdallah El-Said: Humidity and poor pitch affected our performance

Egypt's match-winner Abdallah El-Said said that humidity and the poor condition of the pitch had a negative impact on their performance following their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Group D outsiders Uganda in the African Nations Cup on Saturday.

A lackluster Egypt had to wait till the last minute of regular time to win the game through substitute El-Said, boosting their chances of a quarter-final berth after the game initially seemed heading to a goalless draw.

"Humidity and the poor pitch condition affected our performance today, it makes you unable to give it your all," El-Said, who was also crucial in two World Cup qualifying wins over Congo and Ghana, said.

When asked whether he was upset having not started the game, El-Said replied that he is a "professional player" and would always make himself available whenever the manager needs him.

Seven-time African champions Egypt are now second of Group D with four points, two behind leaders Ghana whom they will face for the final group game on Wednesday.

