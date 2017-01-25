Egypt international Ahmed El mohamady claims it’s easy to win the AFCON

Egypt international Ahmed El Mohamady claims his side has what it takes to win the Africa Cup of Nations and will only need to give it their all to take on the trophy.

The Pharaohs tackle Ghana at Stade de Port-Gentil on Wednesday needing just a point to guarantee joining the Black Stars in the quarter-finals, with victory securing top spot from Group D.

“The manager always says the one target is to win the (African Nations) Cup, because in Africa everyone knows how good Egypt are, how good we were before when we were winning the cup," Elmohamady told reporters.

"Not too many players have won it before, but we have some experience in this group that can help the team to go through and win the cup."

