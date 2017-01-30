Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny ruled out semi-final clash with Burkina Faso

Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny has been ruled out of Wednesday's semi-final clash against Burkina Faso.

The Arsenal player missed the win over Morocco in the quarter-final due to a calf injury.

"Elneny will not be available against Burkina Faso," Hector Cuper told a news conference after Egypt claimed a last-gasp 1-0 win over the Atlas Lions on Sunday.

"He suffers from a calf injury. We sent a medical report to his club to inform them of his injury."

He started the group-stage matches against Mali, Uganda and Ghana.

