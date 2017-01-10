Egypt to travel to Gabon with 24 players- Al Masry defender Hamada Tolba called up

Egypt coach Hector Cuper has called-up Masry defender Hamada Tolba to join his squad to Gabon for the 2017 African Cup of Nations in case of any emergency.

The 35-year-old was part of the Pharaohs squad during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers but could not make the final squad.

"Hamada Tolba will join our squad for the Nations Cup to secure the team in case of any emergency," Cuper told a television programme after the 1-0 friendly win over Tunisia at Cairo stadium on Sunday.

"Tolba is a joker player, who can help at any place in the defence. He is the player you wish to have in your squad at anytime.

"Tolba is the only player who can replace any injured player in the squad as he can fill in any place in the defence area."

Egypt defeated Tunisia 1-0 in a friendly at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday ahead of participation in the 2017 African Cup of Nations.

The Pharaohs start their campaign against Mali on 17 January at the Stade de Port-Gentil.

