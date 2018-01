Ghana winger Thomas Abbey has been unveiled as a player of Egyptian giants Ismaily FC.

The former Hearts captain joined the Egyptian side last Wednesday as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with the Phobians.

The 24-year-old had a remarkable campaign with Hearts of Oak last season as he netted 13 goals in 28 matches.

He is expected to be an integral part of Ismaily's in this season's Egyptian League.

