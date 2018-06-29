Egyptian giants Zamalek part ways with Ghanaian striker Nana Poku on mutual consent

Zamalek president Mortada Mansour has announced that the club have terminated the contract of Ghanaian striker Nana Poku after reaching a mutual agreement.

Poku, who spent just six months with the White Castles, is now available on a free transfer.

According to reports, the former Ghana Premier League goalking has given up his due payments of 22 million EGP.

The 25-year-old scored two goals in 10 appearances after joining in January this year.

Poku has played for three Egyptian Premier League clubs since arriving in the country in 2014.

He was first signed by El Shorta and after a year, moved to Misr El-Makkasa who loaned him to Al Shabab in the UAE in 2017.

The former Berekum Chelsea player returned to El-Makkasa again and then got sold to Zamalek.