Egyptian giants Zamalek unveil new Ghanaian striker Ben Acheampong

Zamalek have unveiled their new Ghanaian striker Benjamin Acheampong.

Acheampong 27, joined from fellow Egyptian side El-Dakhleya.

He has experience playing in Africa with Atlético Petróleos de Luanda in Angola and Asante Kotoko in Ghana, before playing in the Egyptian league.

"I am very happy to be with Zamalek playing beside many good players," the former star of Jordan's Al-Aqaba, Acheampong, told the presser, thanking the club's board.

"Having Kasongo playing next to me will strengthen the squad and make the team very powerful," Acheampong added.

