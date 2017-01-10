Egyptian legend Hossam Ghaly wants to retire in China next season

Egyptian legend Hossam Ghaly wants to end his career in China when he retires.

The 35-year-old has confirmed he will leave Al Ahly at the end of the current campaign after 17-years.

Ghaly was promoted to the Al Ahly first team in 2000, going ahead to become the club's captain.

But the former Feyenoord Rotterdam, Tottenham Hotspur, Derby County, and Belgian side Lierse midfielder plans to call it quits in the Chinese Super League.

“I have decided that the next season will be my last one as a player. I am content with what I have done throughout my career since my promotion to Al Ahly’s first team in 2000,” Ghaly said.

“I haven’t received any offers from Chinese clubs, but in case of receiving one I will think seriously about it and I might accept it.

“China is attracting a lot of football’s star players after its clubs signed some World class players.

“I will consider any offers seriously if I received one,” he concluded.

The midfielder, who was overlooked by Hector Cuper for this month's Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, has won two Egyptian Premier League, three Super cups, and four continental titles.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)