Egyptian Premier League side Asyouty Sport cancel contract of Ghanaian midfielder Cofie Bekoe

Published on: 08 January 2018
Cofie Bekoe

Egyptian Premier League side Asyouty Sport have terminated the contract of Ghanaian midfielder Cofie Bekoe.

Bekoe signed a two-year contract last August but could not impress for the side.

The 29-year-old, who earned the nickname Egyptian Messi eight years ago when he dazzled for Petrojey, managed just one appearance for the club.

Bekoe is set to return home to sign for a Ghana Premier League club.

He has previously played for Bechem United and Great Olympics.

