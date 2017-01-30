Egyptian Premier League side Ismaily sign Bechem United defender Richard Baffour

Egyptian Premier League side Ismaily have signed Bechem United defender Richard Baffour.

The centre back was key in Bechem United's FA Cup success when he came off the bench to score the second goal in the semi-final win over Wa Rockets.

He becomes the sixth signing for Ismaily in the January transfer window.

Baffour can play in central defence and also as a wing back.

Ismaily are currently ninth on the Egyptian Premier League table after 17 matches

