Egyptian referee Grisha to handle 2017 AFCON opener between Gabon and Guinea-Bissau

Egyptian referee Ghead Grisha will be in the centre when Gabon take on Guinea-Bissau in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opener at the Stade de Angondje Stadium.

The 40–year old has been an international referee since 2008 has previously officiated previous editions of AFCON, Olympic games and CAF Champions League matches.

Throughout his career he has shown 67 yellow cards and 7 red cards only.

His assistants during today match will be Redouane Achik from Morocco and Sudanese referee Waleed Ahmed.

Ghead officiated controversial second 2013 Afcon Group C match between then defending champions Zambia and Nigeria and was nearly dismissed as a result of poor officiating.

During the match Ghead gave Zambia a controversial penalty late in the game which ensured that the match ended 1-1.

The Nigeria Football Federation lodged a complaint with Caf after the match.

CAF sent the referee home but later came back to his job after suspension and he had a good performance in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)