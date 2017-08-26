Egyptian side Ismaily cancel ex-Hearts midfielder Torric Jebrin’s contract

Egyptian giants Ismaily have consented to end the contract of former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Torric Jebrin by mutual assent.

The Ghanaian joined Ismaily in the late spring of 2015 on a free transfer following the end of his deal with Turkey's Bucaspor.

He was lent out to Saudi side Al-Wahda last January and now he is permitted to leave the club subsequent to tumbling down in selection order at the club.

Torric showed up in his first season at the club, scoring one objective and helped further as his side completed eighth in the table.

Last term he started as a starter for the club and was key in three goals before being loaned out to Al-Wahda in January.

The 26-year-old began his vocation at Ghana's Hearts of Oak then he joined Portsmouth, SV Zulte Waregem, Turkey's Trabzonspor, 1461 Trabzon and Bucaspor before he moved to the Ismailia-based club.

Jebrin is the seventh player to leave Ismaily this mid year after Amr Mokhtar, Mahmoud Sabry, Sherif Hazem, Shokry Naguib, Mohamed Gomaa, Sherif Abdel-Fadil and club legend Mohamed Sobhy.

Then again, the club have signed seven players this transfer window, Ahmed Dowidar, Basem Abdelaziz, Mohamed Fawzi, Osama Kajo, Medhat Ibrahim, Omar Gamal and Moussa Camara.

