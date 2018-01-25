Egyptian side Ismaily sign former Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey

Former Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey has arrived in Cairo to officially begin his career with giants Ismaily SC, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The club announced the signing of the versatile Ghanaian midfielder on a free transfer on Wednesday evening after passing a medical.

His contract with the Phobians elapsed after the end of the 2016/2017 season.

The 24-year-old will start training with his new teammates on Thursday.

Abbey was linked with a move to MLS sides Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution months back.

He failed to secure a deal at South African outfit Ajax Cape Town after two-week trial.

Abbey enjoyed his best campaign in the Ghana Premier League last season where he bagged 13 goals and provided 4 assists in the process.

He was an integral member of the Black Stars B squad that won the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)